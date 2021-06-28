Senior Full Stack .Net Core Developer with Angular 10 – Woodmead – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Global wealth and Investments hub is looking for a Senior Full Stack .Net Core Developer. Ideally someone with experience in modern Angular framework (Angular10) as well as an appreciation for software craftsmanship, quality, security, maintainability and performance would be ideal for this team!

They have been recently acquired by a UK-based company, so get your fingers entrenched in offshore next level projects!

If using cutting edge technologies and taking your career to the next level is what you’re looking for, APPLY TODAY!!

Tech stack includes:

.Net Core

C#

Angular 10

AngularJS

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio

Jenkins

Node.js

Reference Number for this position is RS52995 which is a permanent position based in Woodmead offering a cost to company of R1mil per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

