Software Developer

Technical Skills and Experience:
- Angular and .NetCore (Highly preferable)
- CSS knowledge (basic)
- Node.js (Preferable)
- SOLID Design Principles (Practical experience)
- Practical knowledge of a few Design Patterns
- Beginner knowledge on NoSQL database
- Database skills – MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle
- Knowledge on Entity Framework
- Knowledge of UX Design (Preferable)
- Service-oriented architecture (basic)
- Domain Driven Design (basic)
- Agile and Scaled Agile Framework (basic)
- Kanban (basic)
Advantageous:
- C#, Delphi, PHP or other language experience.
- Source Control (SVN, TFS).
- Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Jira
- Testing Tools – Selenium and JVM configuration and tuning.
- Deployment Tools – e.g. Jenkins