Software Test Analyst

Purpose

The core role of the Software Test Analyst is to collaborate with the solution delivery teams in order to inform the test plan, manage test cases, execute software tests and verify if results are aligned to business requirements.

Formal Qualifications

3 year degree/diploma in Information Technology or computer related discipline

International system testing and quality assurance board (ISTQB) certificate Certification

Required Experience

Minimum 5 years’ experience in software testing (Software quality assurance)

Knowledge and experience in the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

BDD test case development advantageous

BDD cucumber tests advantageous

Experience in Microsoft Dynamics 365 advantageous

Skills

Professional attitude

Good client-facing skills, experience in developing partnerships with the team and client and collaborating with others to exceed client expectations.

Adaptable and respond positively to changing business issues, see change as an opportunity to improve performance.

Excellent communication skills, adapt style accordingly and demonstrates an understanding of the audience’s perspective.

Use discretion when dealing with sensitive information.

Technical

Intermediate theoretical knowledge in quality assurance methodologies and awareness of new and emerging technologies and developments.

Have good applications/technology knowledge, building on specialist domain knowledge and have practical experience of testing tools and frameworks required to deliver.

Good understanding of the software development process including analysis, design, coding, system and user testing, problem resolution and planning.

Desired Skills:

execute software

manage test cases

solution delivery

About The Employer:

It is high paced and demanding environment. Looking at the tied timelines that they are working under, the resources that will be assigned to this project need to be:

7.3.1 Able to produce results within a very short period of time,

7.3.2 Self starters and self motivating,

7.3.3 Able to absorb pressure,

7.3.4 Able to engage with the rest of the stakeholders as subject matter experts,

7.3.5 Professional in their conduct,

Learn more/Apply for this position