Systems Analyst

BANK Commercial CJP Payments
Purpose of the role:
- To interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
Required Qualification
- Degree or Diploma in IT- Preferred TOGAF certification
Experience
- Familiar with the SDLC
- Preferred: Banking Industry Experience
- Experience in IT or database administration a plus
Skills & Competencies:
- Experience with Java GUI front-end development, SQL, Postgres, or equivalent database tools- Experience with Agile software development using JIRA- COBOL knowledge is not a must but beneficial- Software design, documentation, testing, and maintenance- Experience in: Multiple OS platforms with strong emphasis on Linux (CentOS, Red Hat, Ubuntu), Mac OS X, and Windows systems- Experience with OS-level scripting environment, such as Bourne shell- In-depth knowledge of the TCP / IP protocol suite; security architecture; securing and hardening Operating Systems; Networks; Databases; and Applications- Knowledge of the Incident Response life-cycle, working independently to investigate and effectively respond to cyber security incidents- Thorough understanding of the threat and attack landscape, attack vectors, vulnerabilities, and how they are leveraged by malicious actors- Security certifications, Database Administrator certifications
MINIMUM ROLE OUTPUTS
- Responsibilities will include:
- Explore ways to constantly improve quality of existing services, processes and systems in order to be more efficient. – Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries quickly and effectively. – Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to validate business requirements. – Liaise and communicate the system requirements to the necessary audiences e.g. testers, developers, business analysts, infrastructure, production support, systems analyst (other areas of the business), etc. – Define and document each function that the system is required to perform and the functional boundary of the system by defining and analysing the required interactions between the system and its environment in terms of interface and integration constraints to ensure that business needs/requirements are satisfied by the system requirements. – Comply, understand and align to all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements. – Analyse the integrity of the system requirements, perform -impact assessment on each requirement, document and maintain the set of system requirements together with the associated rationale, effort, decisions, dependencies and assumptions. – Manage traceability between the system requirements and derived artifacts including system models to the relevant detail. – Ensure adequate unit tests are performed for all configuration and development tasks and ensure results are successful. Ensure testing yields an acceptable level of performance for the changes being delivered and the application is not adversely affected. – Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate. – Participate and contribute to a development culture where information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared.
Desired Skills:
- Java GUI front-end development
- SOFTWARE DESIGN
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Banking Industry