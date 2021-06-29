AML Systems Specialist at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To prepare and execute plans for integration of anti-money laundering (AML) and terror finance (TF) surveillance and reporting tools into the various departments for system optimisation and money laundering surveillance monitoring.

To oversee and contribute towards the preparation of business cases, the management of internal projects and initiatives, and the provision of accurate and reliable information to be used in executive and other regulatory reporting streams, and the maintenance of governance protocols in relation to these tasks.

To oversee the provision of functional oversight of all systems for AML/TF surveillance purposes to ensure the optimal functioning of systems through inclusive data coverage, continuous system maintenance and required relevant analysis where required.

Experience

Minimum:

3-5 years’ experience in a business engineering, IT environment

OR

3-5 years’ experience as a business analyst with specific focus on Anti-Money Laundering and/or Financial crime environment

Ideal:

Experience in a banking or financial services industry (credit providers, retail banks, etc.)

Proven experience in the application / use of risk related software packages:

Visio software (to assist with identification of controls, risks and gaps in business processes)

AML systems as described above

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Risk and Compliance or Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Risk and Compliance or Business Analysis

Knowledge

Minimum:

Compliance AML and CFT legislation and regulatory best practice

Enterprise banking architecture and applications

AML Transaction and Client Monitoring systems

Regulatory reporting system monitoring practices and techniques

Auditing methodology

Stakeholder relationship practices.

Ideal:

Legislation, regulation and best practices regarding Anti Money Laundering and Counter Terrorist Financing

Capitec specific systems (Bancs, Actimize, CapFic) and GoAML

Risk Management best practices

Information Management to inform decision making

Skills

Analytical Skills

Negotiation skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Persuading and Influencing

Analysing

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Cleo Tammy Hendricks

