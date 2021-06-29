AML Systems Specialist at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To prepare and execute plans for integration of anti-money laundering (AML) and terror finance (TF) surveillance and reporting tools into the various departments for system optimisation and money laundering surveillance monitoring.
- To oversee and contribute towards the preparation of business cases, the management of internal projects and initiatives, and the provision of accurate and reliable information to be used in executive and other regulatory reporting streams, and the maintenance of governance protocols in relation to these tasks.
- To oversee the provision of functional oversight of all systems for AML/TF surveillance purposes to ensure the optimal functioning of systems through inclusive data coverage, continuous system maintenance and required relevant analysis where required.
Experience
Minimum:
- 3-5 years’ experience in a business engineering, IT environment
OR
- 3-5 years’ experience as a business analyst with specific focus on Anti-Money Laundering and/or Financial crime environment
Ideal:
- Experience in a banking or financial services industry (credit providers, retail banks, etc.)
- Proven experience in the application / use of risk related software packages:
- Visio software (to assist with identification of controls, risks and gaps in business processes)
- AML systems as described above
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Risk and Compliance or Business Analysis
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Risk and Compliance or Business Analysis
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Compliance AML and CFT legislation and regulatory best practice
- Enterprise banking architecture and applications
- AML Transaction and Client Monitoring systems
- Regulatory reporting system monitoring practices and techniques
- Auditing methodology
- Stakeholder relationship practices.
Ideal:
- Legislation, regulation and best practices regarding Anti Money Laundering and Counter Terrorist Financing
- Capitec specific systems (Bancs, Actimize, CapFic) and GoAML
- Risk Management best practices
- Information Management to inform decision making
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Persuading and Influencing
- Analysing
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
Cleo Tammy Hendricks