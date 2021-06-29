Business Analyst: Digital Payments at Capitec

Jun 29, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for identifying digital payments business needs/requirements, concerning a new idea/business opportunity and for large projects/systems

  • Requirements management. Fully responsible for its accuracy and concurrency

  • Compile and execute test cases to ensure delivery is according to business requirements

  • Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements, which will improve service, quality and value

Experience

Min:

  • At least 5 years’ proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within retail banking at card/mobile payment product level

  • Basic project management experience

Ideal:

  • Agile product development lifecycle experience

  • Experience of card payment as well as electronic channel management (in areas such as POS and ATM’s; SST etc.) and online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities will be advantageous

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Diploma in Information Technology
  • A relevant degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:

  • Agile product development lifecycle

  • Business analysis and design

  • Application development

  • Standards and governance

  • Testing practices

Ideal:

Understanding of:

  • Capitec Bank business model

  • Agile product development lifecycle (Capitec way of work)

  • Retail Banking: Online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities

  • Mobile Payments: Wallet payment capabilities for face to face; In-App and on-line payments; MasterPass; Tokenisation etc.

  • Card Payments: Branded/Scheme cards (MasterCard and Visa) – Credit, Debit, Stored Value cards. EMV contact as well as contactless offerings.

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

