Business Intelligence Developer

Experience and Qualifications:
Experience
- 2 – 3 years working with data, report building, SQL programming, and similar experience (essential)
- Query tuning and storage design for high-performance data access (desirable)
- ETL techniques and design (desirable)
- Demonstrated knowledge of BI areas including ETL design, analytics, reporting and data modelling
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- Relevant IT Qualification
Responsibilities and work output:
Internal Process
- Design, develop and publish reports, letters, charts and dashboards using various data sources, tools and systems most notablye MS SQL, MS SSRS and MS PowerBI.
- Liaise and collaborate with various stakeholders to extract, organise and analyse data and develop reports.
- Write queries to independently validate results of existing analytics and make recommendations.
- Translate stakeholder requirements into technical specifications for reports and applications.
- Develop feasible technical specifications and process flows for data provision activities in support of the development of business intelligence solutions
- Evaluate performance of stored procedures and make recommendations for optimisation.
- Contribute to the development of strategies to improve data mining and analysis.
- Collaborate with the business and technical resources necessary to fulfil BI activities.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.
- Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to optimise the solution.
- Maintain existing reports according to change requests approved by business.
Client
- Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
- Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level in order to ensure that expectations are managed.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
People
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
- Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
Finance
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
Knowledge and Skills:
Knowledge
- Understanding of SQL and RDBMS technology (MySQL, MS SQL Server, DB2)
- Analytic software applications (e.g., Microsoft SQL Reporting Services)
- Experience in BI tools PowerBI essential
- Data warehouse relational database design
- Demonstrated detailed knowledge of BI areas including ETL design, analytics, reporting and data modelling
- Knowledge of and experience in advanced excel
- Knowledge of OLTP/OLAP systems, Dimensional Modelling, business rule transformations and data analysis
Skills
- Communication (verbal and written) skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Problem-solving skills
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund