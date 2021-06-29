Database Developer (05 Years Fixed Term Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our Client in Cape Town is looking to hire a Database Developer on a 05 years fixed contract.

Education and skills:

A post-graduate degree or equivalent qualification in computer engineering, computer science, electrical engineering or related fields

Eng. / B. Sc. / B. Tech. or higher in Computer Engineering, Computer Science or Electrical Engineering or related field

Demonstrated domain and technology knowledge, expertise, specialization or thought leadership in computing, systems design, architecture or implementation. This can be demonstrated through certification, higher research-focused qualifications, or record of delivery of dynamic solutions, organizing or leading contribution in the technology or innovation community

Essential:

Experience of software engineering to support and develop Relational Databases and associated services.

Experience with SQL databases such as MariaDB, MySQL and Postgres.

Experience with No-SQL or document oriented databases such as Elasticsearch (Solr, Lucene, ElasticStack), and Redis

Experience with time-series databases such as OpenTSDB, InfluxDB, and Prometheus

Ability to write SQL queries, stored procedures, and perform basic database development leveraging SQL database standard.

Experience with developing database web-APIs in Python or PHP.

Experience in configuring and operating distributed data storage systems.

