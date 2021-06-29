Database Developer (05 Years Fixed Term Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Jun 29, 2021

Our Client in Cape Town is looking to hire a Database Developer on a 05 years fixed contract.

Education and skills:

  • A post-graduate degree or equivalent qualification in computer engineering, computer science, electrical engineering or related fields
  • Eng. / B. Sc. / B. Tech. or higher in Computer Engineering, Computer Science or Electrical Engineering or related field
  • Demonstrated domain and technology knowledge, expertise, specialization or thought leadership in computing, systems design, architecture or implementation. This can be demonstrated through certification, higher research-focused qualifications, or record of delivery of dynamic solutions, organizing or leading contribution in the technology or innovation community

Essential:

  • Experience of software engineering to support and develop Relational Databases and associated services.
  • Experience with SQL databases such as MariaDB, MySQL and Postgres.
  • Experience with No-SQL or document oriented databases such as Elasticsearch (Solr, Lucene, ElasticStack), and Redis
  • Experience with time-series databases such as OpenTSDB, InfluxDB, and Prometheus
  • Ability to write SQL queries, stored procedures, and perform basic database development leveraging SQL database standard.
  • Experience with developing database web-APIs in Python or PHP.
  • Experience in configuring and operating distributed data storage systems.

