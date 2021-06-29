We are looking for a Full Stack .NET developer with strong communication skills and the ability to learn and work in a team to deliver dynamic .NET solutions.
Area: Johannesburg Eastern Suburbs
Activities will include:
The ideal candidate will work in an Agile development environment, building web and desktop applications, and web-services with solid skills in:
- Microsoft .NET 5.0 using C#
- Microsoft .Net Framework (.NET 4.6 – .NET4.8 ) using C#
- Microsoft Visual Studio
- Microsoft ASP.NET MVC and Web API
- Microsoft Entity Framework Core
- Microsoft WPF
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML
- AJAX, jQuery and other JavaScript frameworks
Requirements:
A minimum of three years experience working in an Agile development environment with knowledge of and experience with:
- Microsoft Azure DevOps (Formerly VSTS)
- Relational Database Technologies; Microsoft SQL Server & Oracle
- Ability to layout web pages ready for end user
- Developing .NET Web Services
- W3C Web Standards and Accessibility best practice
- Excellent understanding of the full SDLC, including Agile development methodology
- Source Control
- Excellent technical skills;
- Excellent problem-solving abilities;
- Excellent communication skills;
- Team player, client-focused, committed to quality
Candidate Attributes:
- Ambitious team players, but can work independently;
- Courageous and passionate;
- Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;
- Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;
- Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;
- Ethical and responsible;
- Professional, trustworthy and keen.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- None