Full Stack .NET Developer

Jun 29, 2021

We are looking for a Full Stack .NET developer with strong communication skills and the ability to learn and work in a team to deliver dynamic .NET solutions.

Area: Johannesburg Eastern Suburbs

Activities will include:

The ideal candidate will work in an Agile development environment, building web and desktop applications, and web-services with solid skills in:

  • Microsoft .NET 5.0 using C#
  • Microsoft .Net Framework (.NET 4.6 – .NET4.8 ) using C#
  • Microsoft Visual Studio
  • Microsoft ASP.NET MVC and Web API
  • Microsoft Entity Framework Core
  • Microsoft WPF
  • HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML
  • AJAX, jQuery and other JavaScript frameworks

Requirements:

A minimum of three years experience working in an Agile development environment with knowledge of and experience with:

  • Microsoft Azure DevOps (Formerly VSTS)
  • Relational Database Technologies; Microsoft SQL Server & Oracle
  • Ability to layout web pages ready for end user
  • Developing .NET Web Services
  • W3C Web Standards and Accessibility best practice
  • Excellent understanding of the full SDLC, including Agile development methodology
  • Source Control
  • Excellent technical skills;
  • Excellent problem-solving abilities;
  • Excellent communication skills;
  • Team player, client-focused, committed to quality

Candidate Attributes:

  • Ambitious team players, but can work independently;
  • Courageous and passionate;
  • Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;
  • Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;
  • Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;
  • Ethical and responsible;
  • Professional, trustworthy and keen.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • None

