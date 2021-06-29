PHP Developer

Urgently seeking experienced back-end PHP Developer to build, test and set up cutting-edge website applications (backend) in an efficient matter and in a timely and scalable way that improves the codebase for customer designed, inhouse PHP based Systems.

Responsibilities include:

Designing code

Research and assess implementation alternatives for new application features

Troubleshoot, test and maintain core product software and databases to ensure functionality and optimisation

Fix CSS, HTML and scripting compatabiltiiy issues between a variety of platforms and browsers

Develop procedures for ongoing website revision, recommend performance improvements and create / refine style guidelines for website content

Minimum qualifying criteria:

Matric

Related tertiary qualification

Solid back end PHP development experience (4years +)

Desired Skills:

PHP

About The Employer:

Well established and extremely dynamic company within the financial services industry. Excellent culture and work environment.

