Project Manager (Software Development) at Parvana

Project Manager (Software Development) (Parvana)
About the Client:
- In a world, where the internet and technology has altered the way we conduct business, our client helps their customers adapt, compete and grow their businesses.
Our client continuously improves their knowledge, skills, practices and tools that they use in order to deliver the latest technology solutions to their customers.
Responsibilities:
- Managing software application development projects in an Agile environment.
- Managing business change projects through their entire lifecycle from initiation through closure.
- Managing prioritization of work with Business Analysts and the business across the overall portfolio of projects.
- Facilitating change in business initiatives through an Agile project management methodology.
- Managing project and program risks.
- Resource coordination and planning.
- Project related budgeting and quality control.
- Managing communication across different internal and external project stakeholders.
- Project documentation and knowledge management.
- Feasibility assessments and motivations.
- Project escalation and problem management.
Skills / Experience:
- Experience in the financial services industry.
- Experience managing projects involving the implementation of Informatica IICS essential.
- Experience in managing software application development projects. Primarily when the projects are delivered using an Agile methodology.
- A solid, demonstrable understanding of computer software, user interaction models, information presentation, business process optimization and change management are absolute must haves.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]