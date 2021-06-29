Rock Star Full Stack Senior Java Developer – Semi remote (Your home and Midrand) R850 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

If you’re passionate about changing the way the world moves for good then there’s never been a more exciting time to be part of the world’s leader of premium vehicles. The department that is looking for a Rock Stack is coding for a system that supports the billing of vehicles produced by external international production partners. You would be responsible for supporting the transfer pricing process. Don’t delay SEND YOUR CV TODAY!!

Technical Skills:

7+ years commercial coding experience with Java application

Profound experience with Angular applications

Experience in designing front end interfaces using HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, Ajax and AngularJS

Experience and ability to produce complex user interfaces that are designed by a UI expert exactly.

A good feeling for architecture and architecture patterns

Good knowledge of continuous integration and tools of the CI/CD (e.g. Git, Jenkins).

Reference Number for this position is GZ52561 which is a contract position based in Midrand offering a long term contract rate of between R550 to R850 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed] to discuss this and other opportunities.

