Senior Business Analyst at Bidvest Bank

Interpreting and documenting business requirements and providing solutions. Supporting business with daily operations in the systems environment.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s)

FINANCE

Analyse & Document AS-IS processes for all payment streams that go through Sybrin

Document TO-BE Processes for new payment Gateway

Document Business Requirements Sybrin (incorporating Modernisation of Payments

CLIENT SERVICE

Liaise Any enhancements or changes with Business Analysts or Project Manager

Liaise with WU

Daily Support for consultants/supervisors/managers/Nostro/Finsurv/card Ops/call centre

Assist with hardware needed for testing

Work with external stakeholders to understand and investigate feedback into the service/function/product provided

Service Excellence

Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions

Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time

Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders

Responding to internal and external queries

Building good working relationships with all clients

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Update Cherwell

Request feedback

Testing and signoff

Create user manual

Schedule and plan rollout

Creating Test Cases

Functional, Regression and System Integration Testing

Logging defects and bugs on TFS

Ensuring that all defects are fixed and rolled out

Getting Sign Off from Users

New web reports and enhancements to web reports

Document Business & System Rules that govern Sybrin

Use data modelling practices to analyse findings and create suggestions for strategic and operational

Process design

Design appropriate processes to support business operations

Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient

Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible for

Periodic review of functionality

Completed design documents

System Enhancements

System bug fixes

Research and development

Troubleshooting and R&D

Fault finding and investigation

Data imports are up-to-date

Resolution

Effective Administration

Providing Business reports to internal and external clients

Cost saving in terms of time

Reports created efficiently and on time

ADMINISTRATION

Assist System Admin with troubleshooting

Respond to emails

Data extracts

Replacement and New Server testing

LEARNING & GROWTH

Contribution to teamwork in Department

Contribution to making the department a great place to work

Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)

Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control

Support and drive the business’ core values

Maintain a positive attitude and drive

Promote harmony and teamwork

Promote the sharing of knowledge

Show willingness to help others

Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)

Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance

Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialties

Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the role

Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently.

Personal and intellectual capital development

Take ownership for driving own career development

Preparation and signing off of personal development plan

Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan

Development of knowledge base and intellectual property

In order to enhance performance and for better understanding of the nature of the jo, internal training would be insightful, whilst external training would be valuable (noted but not necessarily measured)

Ensuring interface procedures and run off-site by shadowing manager

Personal development and research required in order to enhance performance in the role such as managerial and SQL training courses

REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)

Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes

Experience with any of all of the following highly desirable:

CRM

K2

MS Office 2010 Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Visio)

Basic understanding of software design and development

Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into software requirements

High energy level and the ability to multitask, provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information

Able to prioritise workloads and work with minimum supervision

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously

Good team work and communication skills

Innovative

Motivated and result oriented

Experience of leading project team is an advantage

Microsoft SQL 2008 – 2014 –

Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes –

Experience with any of all of the following highly desirable: –

CRM –

K2 –

MS Office 2010 Suite (Outlook

Word

Excel

PowerPoint and Visio) –

Basic understanding of software design and development –

Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into software requirements –

High energy level and the ability to multitask

provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information –

Able to prioritise workloads and work with minimum supervision –

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously –

Good team work and communication skills –

Innovative –

Motivated and result oriented –

Experience of leading project team is an advantage

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position