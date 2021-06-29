Senior Business Analyst at Bidvest Bank

Interpreting and documenting business requirements and providing solutions. Supporting business with daily operations in the systems environment.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s)
FINANCE
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
- Analyse & Document AS-IS processes for all payment streams that go through Sybrin
- Document TO-BE Processes for new payment Gateway
- Document Business Requirements Sybrin (incorporating Modernisation of Payments
CLIENT SERVICE
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
- Liaise Any enhancements or changes with Business Analysts or Project Manager
- Liaise with WU
- Daily Support for consultants/supervisors/managers/Nostro/Finsurv/card Ops/call centre
- Assist with hardware needed for testing
- Work with external stakeholders to understand and investigate feedback into the service/function/product provided
Service Excellence
- Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
- Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time
- Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders
- Responding to internal and external queries
- Building good working relationships with all clients
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
- Update Cherwell
- Request feedback
- Testing and signoff
- Create user manual
- Schedule and plan rollout
- Creating Test Cases
- Functional, Regression and System Integration Testing
- Logging defects and bugs on TFS
- Ensuring that all defects are fixed and rolled out
- Getting Sign Off from Users
- New web reports and enhancements to web reports
- Document Business & System Rules that govern Sybrin
- Use data modelling practices to analyse findings and create suggestions for strategic and operational
Process design
- Design appropriate processes to support business operations
- Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient
- Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible for
- Periodic review of functionality
- Completed design documents
System Enhancements
- System bug fixes
- Research and development
- Troubleshooting and R&D
- Fault finding and investigation
- Data imports are up-to-date
- Resolution
Effective Administration
- Providing Business reports to internal and external clients
- Cost saving in terms of time
- Reports created efficiently and on time
ADMINISTRATION
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
- Assist System Admin with troubleshooting
- Respond to emails
- Data extracts
- Replacement and New Server testing
LEARNING & GROWTH
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Contribution to teamwork in Department
- Contribution to making the department a great place to work
- Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)
- Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
- Support and drive the business’ core values
- Maintain a positive attitude and drive
- Promote harmony and teamwork
- Promote the sharing of knowledge
- Show willingness to help others
- Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)
- Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
- Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialties
- Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the role
- Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently.
Personal and intellectual capital development
- Take ownership for driving own career development
- Preparation and signing off of personal development plan
- Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
- Development of knowledge base and intellectual property
- In order to enhance performance and for better understanding of the nature of the jo, internal training would be insightful, whilst external training would be valuable (noted but not necessarily measured)
- Ensuring interface procedures and run off-site by shadowing manager
- Personal development and research required in order to enhance performance in the role such as managerial and SQL training courses
REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)
Minimum Ideal
Qualifications Grade 12 Certificate
Experience 2-3 years’ experience
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)
Minimum
- Microsoft SQL 2008 – 2014
- Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes
- Experience with any of all of the following highly desirable:
- CRM
- K2
- MS Office 2010 Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Visio)
- Basic understanding of software design and development
- Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into software requirements
- High energy level and the ability to multitask, provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information
- Able to prioritise workloads and work with minimum supervision
- Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously
- Good team work and communication skills
- Innovative
- Motivated and result oriented
- Experience of leading project team is an advantage
Desired Skills:
- –
- Microsoft SQL 2008 – 2014 –
- Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes –
- Experience with any of all of the following highly desirable: –
- CRM –
- K2 –
- MS Office 2010 Suite (Outlook
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint and Visio) –
- Basic understanding of software design and development –
- Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into software requirements –
- High energy level and the ability to multitask
- provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information –
- Able to prioritise workloads and work with minimum supervision –
- Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously –
- Good team work and communication skills –
- Innovative –
- Motivated and result oriented –
- Experience of leading project team is an advantage
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate