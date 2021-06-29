Senior C# Backend Developer – REMOTE – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An investment services hub, working on global projects within asset and wealth management is looking for a superstar backend developer to join their growing global business.

You will be part of a highly successful, productive team who are passionate about delivering clean, quality code. The opportunities for growth are abundant, with the potential for you, as a top performer, to be placed in any of their global offices.

To join this team, you will need:

8 years C# .Net experience

Sound architectural patterns

Must have built RESTful API services

SQL Server and MongoDB

Experience with Test driven development

Git and Docker

Additional requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or similar field

Reference Number for this position is SZ53319 which is a permanent, remote position offering a cost to company salary of R1m PA negotiable on experience and ability.

