SOA Developer

11 Months extendable contract

QUALIFICATIONS (EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS):

Education: A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, IT or related field

Experience: Minimum of five (5) years of experience in System Design and Design Methodologies and Tools.

Minimum of five (4) years of experience with Oracle BPEL, XML, XSLT, XSD’s, Java performance tuning and monitoring.

Minimum of three (2) years of experience in J2EE including WebLogic, Web Services.

Minimum of three (2) years of experience of SOA architecture, governance, adoption and implementation.

Minimum of three (2) years of experience with Oracle Service Bus (or Oracle ESB), Oracle RDBMS (11g & 12c).

Background in business process analysis, system requirements, as well as data modelling and detailed functional design.

Demonstrates expert knowledge in working with integration and interfaces to other systems.

Practical experience routing warning/error messages, automation of the routing, and techniques to prevent processes from needing to route these types of messages after-the-fact.

Familiarity of Oracle Business Intelligence (OBIEE), EBS Analytics, WebCenter Portal, Single Sign On (OracleIdentity Governance Suite and/or Oracle Access Management Suite Plus), building dashboards in relation to SOA activity is a plus.

Skills/Competencies:

Required:

a. Oracle experience: Oracle BPEL 11g, Oracle Service Bus 11g, Oracle ESB 11g, J2EE including Weblogic, Web Services, Oracle SOA Suite 11g, , Oracle Database 11i, SOA process performance tuning

b. Knowledge of SOA principles and practices, and the ability to apply meaningfully to system integrations.

c. Knowledge of and Experience in all areas of solution architecture related to SOA: Infrastructure, Security, Integration, Application, Data.

d. Detail oriented and effective time management and strong analytical, organization and problem solving skills.

e. Exceptional written, strong verbal and interpersonal communication skills.

f. Dedicated, motivated, efficient and results oriented and possess an ability to work with minimal supervision.

Highly Desired:

a. Experience securing SOA processes, especially data-in-motion. Experience with WSSECURITY standard. Experience with security access/authentication to SOA processes (OAM Suite Plus, etc).

b. Oracle ADF User Interface experience. And/Or Oracle APEX Ability and experience with generating common (Canonical) data models.

c. Oracle BPM Suite 11g experience.

g. Technical and analytical abilities sufficient for the maintenance and development of Oracle ERP products and systems, and should have technical experience with the most of the following Oracle modules: E-Business Suite (GL, AR, AP, PO, FA, Project Costing, Financials, HRMS, Procurement, Budgets, Cash Management, iExpenses and Time & Labor) and IBM’s Maximo Asset Management System. Any experience with Oracle Fusion HCM file-based integrations might be helpful. h. Eclipse IDE experience (for Oracle Service Bus 11g)

i. Oracle XSU (XML SQL Utility) for REST services.

Desired Skills:

Oracle

SOA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

