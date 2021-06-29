Software Developer at Smart Office Connexion

Jun 29, 2021

Purpose of the job:

Smart Office Connexion Midrand requires the position of a software developer

Duties

Job Responsibilities:

  • Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs
  • Testing and evaluating new programs
  • Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
  • Writing and implementing efficient code
  • Liaising with customers
  • Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics
  • Support and assistance
  • Troubleshooting

Job Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12 Certificate and 3 – 5 years working experience
  • Microsoft MCSE very beneficial
  • Excellent communication skills (Verbal / Written)
  • High level of professionalism and able to work accurately under pressure
  • Strong initiative and attention to detail
  • Time management skills essential
  • Strong customer relations, good communication and strong interpersonal and verbal skills
  • Capable of working in a team
  • Motivated and self-confident
  • Admin orientated
  • Deadline driven
  • Multitasking
  • Reliable transport is essential
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft SQL and Oracle

Technical Requirements:

  • C#
  • .Net Framework 4.5.2 +
  • Microsoft SQL 2014 +
  • SSRS
  • JavaScript
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • MVC Architecture
  • .Net Core 2.1 (Will be beneficial)
  • API’s
  • Jira
  • Git Repositories
  • Web Server Knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • web server
  • Git Repositories
  • Jira
  • Microsoft MCSE
  • Oracle
  • SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

