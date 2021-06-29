Software Developer at Smart Office Connexion

Purpose of the job:
Smart Office Connexion Midrand requires the position of a software developer
Duties
Job Responsibilities:
- Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs
- Testing and evaluating new programs
- Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
- Writing and implementing efficient code
- Liaising with customers
- Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics
- Support and assistance
- Troubleshooting
Job Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12 Certificate and 3 – 5 years working experience
- Microsoft MCSE very beneficial
- Excellent communication skills (Verbal / Written)
- High level of professionalism and able to work accurately under pressure
- Strong initiative and attention to detail
- Time management skills essential
- Strong customer relations, good communication and strong interpersonal and verbal skills
- Capable of working in a team
- Motivated and self-confident
- Admin orientated
- Deadline driven
- Multitasking
- Reliable transport is essential
- Working knowledge of Microsoft SQL and Oracle
Technical Requirements:
- C#
- .Net Framework 4.5.2 +
- Microsoft SQL 2014 +
- SSRS
- JavaScript
- CSS
- HTML
- MVC Architecture
- .Net Core 2.1 (Will be beneficial)
- API’s
- Jira
- Git Repositories
- Web Server Knowledge
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- web server
- Git Repositories
- Jira
- Microsoft MCSE
- Oracle
- SSRS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate