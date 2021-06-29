Specialist: Solution Analyst

Job Description:

Work as part of a DevOps team, leverage specialist analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements. Translate & document business requirements into user stories & specifications (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points, business & associated risk / opportunities to be realised. And following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes, frameworks & outcomes

Job Skills & Qualifications:

3-5 years experience within analysis

Integration analysis and design

Json, XML, Web Services, sFTP

UML, BPMN, Use Case modeling, State Diagrams

Understanding of system security standards

Skills, Experience and Education:

BSc or BTech in computer science or equivalent

TOGAF understanding is good

Experience using modelling tools and BPMN/UML notation

Minimum five years experience in object-oriented design patterns

working in agile and waterfall is a plus

A high-level understanding of overall architecture and design patterns

An understanding of system and application integration

Some knowledge development frameworks and patterns

Ability to perform technical analysis including data, off-the-shelf applications and technical infrastructure.

Some experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Casewise, Enterprise Architect

Duties & Responsibilities:

Analysis (including Agile User Stories, Features and Epics):

Proactively build relationships, apply analytical techniques to elicit and validate business (product & service) needs ahead of demand

Implement routines to get to know / become an expert in various business processes (e.g. spend time in business & with users)

Translate elicited needs and knowledge acquired into user story format that is immediately usable for teams (right language, format for building & testing)

Assist with preparing and prioritising the backlog of requirements for the user stories linked to the proposed solutions

preparing and prioritising the backlog of requirements for the user stories linked to the proposed solutions Assist with building a roadmap & vision for the products and services (including detailed analysis requirements & solution scope)

building a roadmap & vision for the products and services (including detailed analysis requirements & solution scope) Define measures of success & key outcomes for various solutions / changes including detailed acceptance criteria for all features

measures of success & key outcomes for various solutions / changes including detailed acceptance criteria for all features Define testing requirements (pass or fail test cases), assist with building out of test cases. Manage test workload with the tester, ensure that the defined testing strategy is correct and meets/matches the business requirements and reviews completed test cases performed by QA/testers

Support the development of detailed business cases (including defining solution characteristics, effort estimations etc.)

Solution Design (within Development Team)

Translate business requirements into detailed systems requirements. Detailed system requirements must include all capabilities, interfaces and functionalities within and across technologies

Build detailed user stories to be leveraged for system requirements design (modular)

Leverage business analysis & modeling tools and apply notation standards such as UML/BPMN to diagrammatically/visually document: business requirements, business processes, system processes & integration

Facilitate processes to ensure integrated requirements are socialized, understood & approved across the broad range of stakeholders to be impacted (this includes various processes e.g. risk / governance forums, change council, scrum meetings / team capability building, solution design sessions etc.)

Understand & leverage knowledge on the organisations technical landscape, environment and broader architecture to define integration points across tech stacks for various requirements

Work collaboratively with project / program teams, squads, scrum masters and engineers to define backlog, release & project planning implications of the requirements development & roadmap (what should happen when)

Continuously improve system requirements mapping (e.g. leverage input from questions asked etc. to consistently improve the quality of the requirements analysis for easier interpretation by the development teams)

Work as part of the embedded team throughout the design process to review solution design (features and functionality)

Facilitate resolution during development & testing phases for any change requirements

Solution Delivery & Testing (guided manual and automation testing)

Guide and/or define the manual testing strategy & test cases for various solutions (where it makes sense to do so)

Guide and/or define & validate quality & testing parameters (+/-) & plans for the solution (socialize & translate these to automation testing teams)

Guide and/or develop manual testing frameworks and patterns for the solution

Assist with the manual testing process for various solutions (e.g. execute test cases, analyse results)

Provide real time feedback to the team on change requirements identified throughout the testing process

Review & monitor system stability, resilience etc. throughout the testing process (e.g. integration) & in production

Define & monitor overall backlog planning for effective solution delivery

Provide Developer & User support during user acceptance testing

