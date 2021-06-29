Systems Administrator at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Implement a robust IT & Cyber Security plan while you monitor and maintain all systems as your technical abilities as a Systems Administrator is sought by a provider of cutting-edge Insights, Intelligence & Tracking Software Solutions. Collaborating with the team, you will also be expected to resolve issues timeously while delivering exceptional customer service. The ideal candidate will require a very good Matric or equivalent level pass with Maths & IT Non-Negotiable, at least a 1-year IT Diploma preferably in Server / Systems Administration and a suitable SysAdmin Certification. You will also need 2-5 years work experience in a similar role, relevant Linux proficiency Ubuntu OS preferred, Apache Foundation & Kafka, Cassandra or NoSQL, HA Proxy or other Proxy applications, Jetty, Docker, Bash, Ansible and understand Clustered computing [URL Removed] responsible for all existing and new server infrastructure, including on-premises, private cloud and cloud hosting environment.

Monitor server and systems performance and uptime.

Check server and application log files to identify potential issues pro-actively.

Be responsible for daily testing of all systems and deployed (PROD) instances.

Timely rectify failures / stoppages.

Manage hosting and costs.

Manage hardware, communications, and networks.

Implement licencing and software updates.

Monitor IT Security and Cyber Security, including implementing a robust Cyber / IT Security plan.

Show technical leadership and responsibility.

Apply technical initiative through empowered execution.

Liaise and collaborate with client technical teams.

Support sales and projects from a technical perspective.

Attend events representing the company.

Fulfil other tasks as requested by management.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Minimum of very good pass at Matric / equivalent level (Maths and IT non-negotiable).

Minimum of a one-year IT Diploma, preferably in Server / Systems Administration.

Relevant Certified Systems Administration courses.

Experience/Skills

Minimum of 2-5 years proven and adequate experience as a Systems Administrator.

Relevant Linux training and proficiency; Ubuntu OS preferred.

Apache Foundation applications (generally)

Cassandra or similar NoSQL databases.

Clustered computing environments.

Apache Kafka or other message queue / middleware applications.

HA Proxy / other Proxy applications.

Jetty, Docker, Bash shell coding / scripting, Ansible.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to communicate effectively in English.

Communicate your thoughts, positively and constructively, to discussions and debates.

Constantly improve and develop personally through continuous learning.

Accept your mistakes and learn from them quickly.

Problem solve and see the big picture whilst managing detail.

Bring innovation and creativity into the environment.

Able to quickly grasp the complexities of the eco-system and operate at a high level on his / her own with minimal supervision.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

