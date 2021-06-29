Technical Lead

Top remuneration package on offer for a candidate with at least 10 years JAVA experience as well as exposure to big data. Other essential requirements include:

A tertiary degree or diploma in Technology (or similar)

A minimum of 5 years experience with microservices

Understanding of AWS & Azure environments and deployment

Extensive knowledge of agile and scrum processes

It is critical that you are able to illustrate your ability to lead and develop a remote team of highly skilled professionals in terms of code architecture, quality, automated testing and deployment.

Learn more/Apply for this position