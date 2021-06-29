Technical Lead

Your AWS experience managing and deploying infrastructure and code in a modern cloud architecture environment, will secure your application for this position, offering a lucrative remuneration package. Essential experience & skills include the following:

Devops Experience

3-5 years Python/Django experience

3-5 years Postgres database experience

3-5 years Devops experience, ideally in AWS

An AWS certification is preferable and will give you a competitive edge in the screening process.

This challenging yet exciting position also offers the opportunity to contribute to architecture, design and development of product lines and other workloads in, amongst others, new product development initiatives.

