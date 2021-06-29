Technical lead / Python or Java Cloud Specialist – Semi remote – R900 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

We are looking for a Technical Lead / Senior Developer in Python or Java that is a Cloud Specialist to join the clients existing team of unshakable cloud engineers developing the next generation of Energy Services for the manufacturing Group’s future machines.

If you are a passionate Python or Java development, have the willingness to take a lead role, love sharing knowledge and proactive about giving guidance, are super thrilled about latest technologies, this is the perfect position for you.

Technical Skills:

8+ years commercial coding experience with Java/Python application

2 or more years with a public cloud platform

Sound knowledge in Python or JAVA (must be willing to upskill her/himself in Python)

Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g. Docker

Experience in developing solutions on public cloud platforms preferably Microsoft Azure

Experience Azure AKS or Amazon EKS

JavaScript / HTML 5 / CSS

Git

Maven

Good knowledge of continuous integration and tools of the CI/CD (e.g. Git, Jenkins).

Reference Number for this position is ZH53252 which is a long term contract position based in Midrand / Semi Remote offering a contract rate of between R800 to R900 PH negotiable on experience and ability.

