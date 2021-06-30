Analyst – Telecoms

As an analyst you will enable the customer churn management strategy and churn reduction initiatives by performing customer segmentation, credit analytics and churn propensity modelling on subscribers. identify commercial opportunities which support the overall CVM strategy and P&L.
To qualify for this exciting role you will need:
- Diploma, university degree or equivalent qualification in mathematics, engineering, statistics, economics, econometrics or any other commercial or science degree
- 5 years of relevant work experience
- Demonstrated ability in base analytics within a large organisation
- Experience in subscriber churn analysis
- Commercially astute
- Prior experience in churn management essential
- Prior experience in the mobile industry (preferred)
- Demonstrated ability to influence management level staff in group and 1:1 situations
- Demonstrated ability to create structure within an unstructured environment
- Disciplined detail-oriented style, combined with the ability to simultaneously work at a strategic level