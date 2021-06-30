Angular7 Developers needed

Job & Company Description:

Become part of one of the biggest retail groups in the world. This Global leader is seeking Angular Developers that can think out of the box, developers who is passionate about their code and who is solutions orientated. Diversify your experience and join this hands on dynamic team!

Education:

Bsc Degree

IT related diploma or certificates

Job Experience & Skills Required:

5 years experience minimum

Angular 7 is a MUST

Understanding of architecture

Examples of previous projects

UX experience

