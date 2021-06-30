Angular7 Developers needed
Job & Company Description:
Become part of one of the biggest retail groups in the world. This Global leader is seeking Angular Developers that can think out of the box, developers who is passionate about their code and who is solutions orientated. Diversify your experience and join this hands on dynamic team!
Education:
- Bsc Degree
- IT related diploma or certificates
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- 5 years experience minimum
- Angular 7 is a MUST
- Understanding of architecture
- Examples of previous projects
- UX experience
Apply now!
For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.
For more information contact:
Cherine van Tonder
IT Specialist
[Phone Number Removed];