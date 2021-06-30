Assistant Technician

My client, a fire equipment & detection company who sells, services and installs all types of fire-fighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, fire detection and sprinklers, is seeking an Assistant Technician.

Requirements:

Matric with Mathematical literacy is ESSENTIAL

Driver’s License

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a technical environment

MUST have a technical background or aptitude

Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Technical

Mathematics

Car

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Fire detection and safety

