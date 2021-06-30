Assistant Technician

Jun 30, 2021

My client, a fire equipment & detection company who sells, services and installs all types of fire-fighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, fire detection and sprinklers, is seeking an Assistant Technician.

Requirements:

Matric with Mathematical literacy is ESSENTIAL
Driver’s License
A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a technical environment
MUST have a technical background or aptitude

Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Technical
  • Mathematics
  • Car

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Fire detection and safety

Learn more/Apply for this position