My client, a fire equipment & detection company who sells, services and installs all types of fire-fighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, fire detection and sprinklers, is seeking an Assistant Technician.
Requirements:
Matric with Mathematical literacy is ESSENTIAL
Driver’s License
A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a technical environment
MUST have a technical background or aptitude
Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Technical
- Mathematics
- Car
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Fire detection and safety