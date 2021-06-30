Front End Web Developer

The ideal candidate is a FULL-STACK DEVELOPER who is a creative problem solver who will work in coordination with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and maintain our next-generation websites and web tools. You must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects.
Responsibilities:
- Revise, edit, proofread & optimize web content
- Work with cross-functionally to enhance the overall user experience of our platforms
- Own various design tasks involved in the web development life cycle from start to finish
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science
- At least 3 – 5 years’ of experience using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, ASP.NET, SQL
- Proficiency in at least one server-side technology (Java, NodeJS, Python, Ruby)
- Ability to multi-task, organize, and prioritize work
- NO WORDPRESS DEVELOPERS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- ASP.Net
- SQL