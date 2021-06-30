Front End Web Developer

The ideal candidate is a FULL-STACK DEVELOPER who is a creative problem solver who will work in coordination with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and maintain our next-generation websites and web tools. You must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects.

Responsibilities:

Revise, edit, proofread & optimize web content

Work with cross-functionally to enhance the overall user experience of our platforms

Own various design tasks involved in the web development life cycle from start to finish

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science

At least 3 – 5 years’ of experience using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, ASP.NET, SQL

Proficiency in at least one server-side technology (Java, NodeJS, Python, Ruby)

Ability to multi-task, organize, and prioritize work

NO WORDPRESS DEVELOPERS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

ASP.Net

SQL

