Front End Web Developer

Jun 30, 2021

The ideal candidate is a FULL-STACK DEVELOPER who is a creative problem solver who will work in coordination with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and maintain our next-generation websites and web tools. You must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects.

Responsibilities:

  • Revise, edit, proofread & optimize web content
  • Work with cross-functionally to enhance the overall user experience of our platforms
  • Own various design tasks involved in the web development life cycle from start to finish

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science
  • At least 3 – 5 years’ of experience using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, ASP.NET, SQL
  • Proficiency in at least one server-side technology (Java, NodeJS, Python, Ruby)
  • Ability to multi-task, organize, and prioritize work
  • NO WORDPRESS DEVELOPERS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • ASP.Net
  • SQL

