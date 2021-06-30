IS³ is first Aveva Select Partner in EMEA

IS³-Industry Software Solutions and Support has become the first Aveva Select partner in the EMEA region, making them the only authorised distributor for Aveva products in southern Africa.

Being an Aveva Select partner also allows IS³ to deliver Aveva’s full portfolio of industrial software across the southern African region.

Aveva Select partners can take advantage of programs designed to suit every product and solution specialisation in the engineering and industrial segments.

“An Aveva Select partner can leverage the full breadth of our portfolio to empower customers as they double down on their digital strategies,” says Kerry Grimes, head of global partners at Aveva. “Designed for our distributors, the AVEVA Select program helps them to optimize on opportunities and support customers to succeed in their digital transition.

“Aveva Select partners are positioned to assist their customers create incremental business value through innovative and intelligent solutions. They can also easily pursue new market opportunities with access to advanced solutions, key resources and curated programs from Aveva to execute customers’ operational vision.

“We are pleased to welcome IS³ to the Aveva Select family and look forward to developing and capitalising on mutually beneficial growth strategies.”

Dion Govender, CEO of IS³ parent company Digital Industries, says: “Organisations are looking out for innovative technologies to accelerate their growth, automate processes and improve business performance. This agreement enables customers to build resilience and fast-track digital transformation journeys efficiently.

“eing chosen for the Select Partnership program is not only a testament to the value that IS³ brings to Aveva but also signifies the incredible progress that has been made in the reshaping of the industrial automation market.”