IT Systems Analyst – BI & Product Management

MINIMUM REQUIREMETNS

Qualifications

Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, BCom Informatics or other related technology degree) strongly preferred.

Formal Business Analysis Qualification advantageous.

Experience & Skills

Proven experience as a BI Developer or Data Scientist

Have practical knowledge of T-SQL (2-5 years).

Must have knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle.

Have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (2-5 years).

Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred.

MS SSRS and/or PowerBI report development experience.

Presenting information through reports and visualization

As a Business Analyst you will have a focus on the following skills and expertise:

Business Intelligence systems

Productization expertise

Business systems management and analysing of our processes

Some type of Product management experience

Knowledge of SQL and development (not a requirement but will be a bonus)

Business analyst role but with additional focus on BI and product management.

The person should be dynamic and able to analyse processes and system designs to improve our current flow within the business.

Excellent understanding of the organisation’s goals and objectives.

Extensive programme management experience on the delivery of large IT systems.

Experience delivering projects using an Agile delivery methodology.

Knowledge of the Scaled Agile Framework (would be an advantage).

Extensive Testing experience with the organisation’s Tier One software applications.

Desired Skills:

BI

T-SQL

SDLC

SQL Server Database Engine

TFS

Team Foundation Server

SSRS

PowerBI

Product Management

Agile

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

