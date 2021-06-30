Junior Developers

A market leading integration Software Company is on the lookout for Computer Science or Engineering graduates with a passion for technology to work as a .Net Software Developer

Job & Company Description:

They are involved in electronic embedded systems design and development, and software development and would like someone that is a dynamic team player with strong attention to detail, and the ability to learn quickly. Fluency, combined with solid communication skills in the English language is a must have

Education:

C# / .Net Development

Windows services

ASP.NET (Classic and MVC)

Web Stack (HTML, CSS, Javascript)

SQL Server database design and implementation

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Good Scripting Knowledge (like PowerShell or similar) is needed as well as the understanding of MVC and MVVM patterns

You need to have experience with libraries and frameworks (jQuery, AngularJS, BackboneJS, etc.) as well as experience with Microsoft Reporting Services

Understanding of Electronics and Microprocessors

Objective-C and Cocoa

A valid drivers license and own transport.

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:

Cherine van Tonder

IT Consultant

[Phone Number Removed];

Learn more/Apply for this position