Junior Developers

A market leading integration Software Company is on the lookout for Computer Science or Engineering graduates with a passion for technology to work as a .Net Software Developer
Job & Company Description:
They are involved in electronic embedded systems design and development, and software development and would like someone that is a dynamic team player with strong attention to detail, and the ability to learn quickly. Fluency, combined with solid communication skills in the English language is a must have
Education:
- C# / .Net Development
- Windows services
- ASP.NET (Classic and MVC)
- Web Stack (HTML, CSS, Javascript)
- SQL Server database design and implementation
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- Good Scripting Knowledge (like PowerShell or similar) is needed as well as the understanding of MVC and MVVM patterns
- You need to have experience with libraries and frameworks (jQuery, AngularJS, BackboneJS, etc.) as well as experience with Microsoft Reporting Services
- Understanding of Electronics and Microprocessors
- Objective-C and Cocoa
- A valid drivers license and own transport.
