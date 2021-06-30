Junior Developers

Jun 30, 2021

A market leading integration Software Company is on the lookout for Computer Science or Engineering graduates with a passion for technology to work as a .Net Software Developer
Job & Company Description:
They are involved in electronic embedded systems design and development, and software development and would like someone that is a dynamic team player with strong attention to detail, and the ability to learn quickly. Fluency, combined with solid communication skills in the English language is a must have

Education:

  • C# / .Net Development
  • Windows services
  • ASP.NET (Classic and MVC)
  • Web Stack (HTML, CSS, Javascript)
  • SQL Server database design and implementation

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • Good Scripting Knowledge (like PowerShell or similar) is needed as well as the understanding of MVC and MVVM patterns
  • You need to have experience with libraries and frameworks (jQuery, AngularJS, BackboneJS, etc.) as well as experience with Microsoft Reporting Services
  • Understanding of Electronics and Microprocessors
  • Objective-C and Cocoa
  • A valid drivers license and own transport.

