Lead Enterprise Architect – Data

Objective:
- To lead the company’s Data Architecture practise/domain and drive the realisation of the data strategy. Thought leadership role required to provide extensive core technical skills and knowledge of data architecture within technology and the company in general. The role requires one to be able to contribute at a senior level, to design, develop, troubleshoot, and debug complex data issues, at the enterprise level. As an architect the role collaborate with data science, product, engineering and operations teams. Implementation and embedment of Data Quality requirements as stated in policies and guidelines.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Information System
- 10 years’ experience designing and deploying business and Information Technology projects.
- 8-10 working financial services institution.
- Detailed knowledge of user administration, authentication methods, file permissions, groups, and domain concepts.
- Ability to apply architectural principles to business solutions.
- Exceptional communication skills with the ability to engage different levels of the organisation.
- Experience in modelling data using variety of tools and techniques.
- Extensive experience in planning and deploying both business and IT strategic initiatives
Key Performance Areas are;
1 – Data Architecture
- Define the Current state of the Data Universe
- Define the Target state (Conceptual & Logical) of the Data universe
- Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve target state
- Perform RFI & RFP when required
- Manage technical debt for the data and analytical environment
- Document architectural decisions
2 – Enterprise Logical Data Model Management
- Define the Current state of Enterprise Logical Data Model Management
- Define the Target state (Conceptual & Logical) for Enterprise Data Management
- Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve target state
- Identify rationalisation opportunities
3 – Master & Reference Data Management
- Define the current state of the Master & Reference data architecture
- Define the Target state for Master & Reference data, including the replication patterns
- Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve the integration target state
- Perform RFI & RFP when required
- Manage technical debt
- Document architectural decisions
- Enforce applicable DQ standards on created BAU data (e.g. data tables / sets / models)
- Monitoring of applied DQ standards on created BAU data (e.g. data tables / sets / models).
4 – Data reconciliation
- Collaborates with business and technical partners to identify data discrepancies and provide the required technical leadership to remedy such.
5 – Analytical Architecture
- Document the current state of the Analytical environment
- Document all Analytical tools, even when managed by business
- Ensure Application catalogue is up to date with all analytical solutions
- Identify rationalisation opportunities.
NB Only shortlisted candidates will be contact.
Desired Skills:
- Analysing
- Data Analysis
- Data Management
- It Management
- People Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Performance Bonus