Lead Enterprise Security Architect

Objective:

To lead security architecture and ensure alignment of all company’s Information Security capabilities aligned to the bank business strategy using multiple architectural security models to ensure information security objectives and controls are designed.

MINIMUM EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE

– Bachelors Degree in Information Systems

– Network Security

– Network Hardware Configuration

– Network Protocols

– Networking Standards

– People management

– Conceptual Skills

– Decision Making

– Functional and Technical Skills

– Information Security Policies

Key Responsibilities

– Determines security requirements by evaluating business strategies and requirements.

– Researching information security standards.

– Conducting system security and vulnerability analyses and risk assessments.

– Studying architecture/platform.

– Identifying integration issues.

– Preparing cost estimates.

– Responsible for data centre operations, network & voice communication security.

– Acts as expert for security in planning, designing, and delivery of IT solutions.

– Responsible for security impact analysis and design modifications to existing systems to support new solutions.

– Develop enterprise security standards to ensure compatibility and integration of multi-vendor platforms.

– Request for Information and Proposals where new business capabilities are required.

– Ensure infrastructure security capabilities developed are aligned to enterprise architecture standards and principles while leveraging common solution building blocks.

– Participate in proof of concepts to assist in defining infrastructure technology direction and enabling business strategy.

– Develop enterprise security standards and patterns.

– Provide relevant support and guidance to Developers, Solution Architects, Process Engineers and Business Analysts.

– Provide both Business and IT stakeholders with broad IT security insights on industry trends and their potential impact.

– Participate in the Architecture Review Board.

– Prepares system security reports by collecting, analysing, and summarizing data and trends.

Critical Skills Required

– Serve as security architecture subject matter expert to business areas, project teams and vendors to apply and execute appropriate use of technology solutions and lead efforts to examine technology vision, opportunities and challenges.

– Participates in the evaluation, selection and implementation of technology solutions including providing detailed analysis of pros and cons and build vs buy options.

– Evaluate strengths and flaws in security architecture including performance, quality, availability, simplicity of design, security and total cost of ownership.

– Exceptional communication skills with the ability to engage different levels of the organisation.

– Implements security systems by specifying intrusion detection methodologies and equipment.

– Directing equipment and software installation and calibration; preparing preventive and reactive measures.

– Creating, transmitting, and maintaining keys; providing technical support; completing documentation.

– Maintains security by monitoring and ensuring compliance to standards, policies, and procedures; conducting incident response analyses; developing and conducting training programs.

Desired Skills:

Network Security

Network Hardware Configuration

Network Protocols

People Management

Relationship Management

security architect

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual salary

performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position