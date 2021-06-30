Networks Solution Architect

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town looking for a Networks Solution Architect to join their growing team. The solution architect will collaborate closely with the network engineer team as well as the platforms, security and technology architect. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience and Qualifications:

10+ years Working experience within the IT industry.

5+ Full experience and knowledge about the OSI Layer.

5+ Experience with IT projects from a network and infrastructure architecture and design perspective (SDLC).

5+ Experience in solution architectures, network analysis and design methodologies.

3+ years Proven experience with network design in a cloud environment (AWS/Azure/Google) as well as on-premise.

3+ years Experience in implementing and using EA tools and EA meta-model definition (ARIS Preferable/ or Sparx Enterprise Architect)

2+ years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes and the information and data requirements of these processes.

