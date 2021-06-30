Scrum Master

Scrum Master

Permanent

Cape Town

Purpose of the Job:

We are looking for a Scrum Master to be accountable for removing impediments to the ability of the team to deliver the product goals and deliverables. You will join the PMO and work on various POC projects. The Scrum Master ensures that the Scrum process is used as intended. Must be able to enforce the rules of Scrum, often chairs key meetings, and challenges the team to improve.

Job Objectives:

The role of the Scrum Master has the following job objectives:

Ability to play multiple roles either as a Scrum Master on Agile scrum teams or can be flexible to play the role of project management in a traditional project environment depending on the need.

Responsible for enacting Scrum values and practices.

Removes impediments.

Enable close cooperation across all roles and functions.

Requirements:

Matric plus applicable tertiary equivalent experience or preferably, an ICT relevant diploma or degree from a recognised tertiary institution

Scrum Alliance – Certified Scrum Master or Certified Scrum Product Owner

Desirable: PMI – Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) PMP certification Prince2 aCertified (Foundation or Practitioner)

3-7 years Working experience within the IT industry

3+ years’ experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)

2+ years’ experience in all aspects of Agile methodology and SCRUM implementation

Knowledge and Skills:

Presentation skills

Creative and analytical skills

Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry

Dynamic personality and the ability to think outside the box

Excellent communication skills – written and oral

Excellent organisation and facilitation skills

Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills

Leadership skills – Strategic thinker, people management

Management skills – organizational, time management, delivery and planning management

Strong conflict management skills

Desirable: Experience with the implementation of SCRUM in an organization

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Scrum Master

Scrummaster

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position