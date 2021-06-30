Senior Back End Software Developer

Super exciting opportunity for innovative senior back-end devs. Consistent exciting projects from conception to production and then handed over for maintenance.
Permanent
Cape Town/ Winelands/ Stellenbosch
Flexible work environment, mostly from home but must be in the vicinity for office visits when required
About us
We are a team of multidisciplinary highly talented people who build great software products.
We are serious about delivering products that unlock value for our clients. We value great user experiences and work to build internal value through among others, IoT and our own research and development.
We are a mid-sized company which forms part of a larger family of companies in within the Technology space.
Our organisation is a fast paced and fun environment. We are serious about work life balance.
What you will do
We are looking for an experienced back-end Developer to produce high quality software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.
As a Back-end Developer, you should be comfortable around back-end coding languages, development frameworks, third-party libraries and deployment technologies. You should also be a team player.
Mobile experience (hybrid or native) would be a bonus but is not required.
Duties
- Work with development teams, product managers and clients to design software solutions
- Design and implement cloud based back-end solutions
- Design client-side and server-side architecture
- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
- Design and implement effective APIs (REST/ GraphQL)
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
- Facilitate clear communications with and around the team
Requirements
You will need to have a University BSc or BEng Degree – essential and not negotiable. An Hons degree or higher would be preferred. Strong academic background essential
Minimum of 6 years + in development, preferably 8+ OR 10 years working experience, if no solid/ completed qualification
We are looking for candidates that have experience in some or all of the following:
- Software and Architecture design
- Cloud computing using AWS or GCP
- Node.js, Python or other language used in cloud computing
- Experience with Relational and NoSQL databases
- Linux, Docker
- CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc.)
