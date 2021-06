Senior Java Developer

Analyze system and user requirements, prioritize, assign and execute review, test and debug code team member’s code, tasks throughout the software development life cycle, develop Java EE applications, write well-designed efficient code, design databases, document.

Minimum 6 years experience

Programming Languages – Java, J2EE,Spring,Hibernate,SQL,JavaScript, HTML, CSS , JSP

Tools – Eclipse, Apache Tomcat v7.0,

Web Based Technologies – JSP, XML, SOAP ,Restful Services

Web/Application Servers – Apache Tomcat, Websphere, Mule

Java Services for Back-End. Atlassian Toolset – Git/Bitbucket. Database is Postgres

Desired Skills:

Java

Java EE

Spring

Hibernate

SQL

Javascript

HTML

CSS

JSP

Eclipse

Apache Tomcat

XML

SOAP

Restful Services

Websphere

Mule

Atlassian

GIT

BitBucket

Postgres

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

