Senior Security Engineer at Sabenza IT

We are looking for an amazing Senior Security Engineer to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.
If you are looking to build your experience within Various Sectors, this role is for you!
Cyber Security Engineer
The ideal candidate will have the below experience:
- CCSE – 5-10 Years
- Fortigate – 5-10 Years
- CISSP – 2-5 Years
- CCNA – 2-5 Years
- Cylance / Crowdstrike EDR – 3-5 Years
- Qualys – 3-5 Years
- Nessus – 3-5 Years
- ITIL v3 – 5-10 Years
Essential:
- Security Protocols
- Firewalls
- IPS
- End point protection
- VPN
- SIEM
- Splunk
- Vulnerability Management
- WAF
- Identity and access management
- Load Balancers
- EDR Solutions
Desirable:
- Sound knowledge of system monitoring platforms
- Indeni
- Data Access Governance
- PCI
- Routing Protocols
- Familiar with on prem and cloud security concepts
- VMware
Special Requirements:
- 8 – 10 years’ work experience
- 5+ years in a similar role within an ICT organisation provision managed services
- Working knowledge of technical documentation and experience in co-ordination with TAC
- Expert knowledge on management agent concepts, redundancy concepts and remote console architecture within the supported technical domain (i.e. Network, Storage, Security etc)
Availability – ASAP (will take notice periods into account)
Location – On-Site in Cape Town
Permanent Opportunity
