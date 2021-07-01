Business Analyst

We have a client looking for a Business Analyst to be based in Stellenbosch to be responsible for the identification of organisational challenges as a result of poor system design, either in the form of outdated processes, technology, or both, lays the foundation upon which a business analyst can propose innovative solutions.

Within the entire software development lifecycle, the role of the business analyst is responsible for driving an entire solution to fruition and is ultimately measured by the end user satisfaction on whether or not their challenges have been resolved.

Responsibilities

Ensure a clear understanding of the business problem(s) is achieved.

Clearly articulate the business problem(s) in a manner that both technical and business stakeholders are able to confirm or question the problem as it is understood.

Define a complete solution, which improves the operation of the identified problem areas.

Ensure to understand the cost of different solution options

Clearly and accurately define the business problem(s), including the impact on the business and possible improvement areas.

Clearly and accurately define the overall business requirements.

Clearly define the underlying data and information sets, required & delivered by, the defined business requirements.

Clearly and accurately define the concept, context and high- level solution processes being proposed.

Clearly and accurately define each of the functional requirements needed to address both the defined business requirements and business problems.

Clearly define the business processes that will have to be implemented or changed to support the new functional requirements.

Ensure proper traceability is in place from the delivered solution back to the original business requirement or problem being addressed.

Story Mapping & Documentation

Test that the new as-built solution matches the planned solution.

Test that the new solution addresses the business requirements and problems as intended.

Test the improvement metrics from the old system to the new solution shows improvement.

Ensure the business processes and functional interaction of the final system

Skills and Qualifications

A relevant tertiary IT Qualification or Certificate/Diploma in Business Analysis within the software

industry from industry recognized training institution.

A minimum of three (3) years experience as a Business Analyst.

Extensive experience in analysing, defining and articulating business and functional

requirements.

An asset management or software engineering background is advantageous.

