Business Analyst

Cape Town Waterfront – Market Related package.

Are you an experienced Business Analyst, ideally with a CA qualification and in a position to start immediately in a new position?

My client, a private equity group that invests in mineral exploration and development projects, predominately in sub-Saharan Africa, since 2012 is very urgently looking for an experienced Business Analyst to analyse businesses through financial modelling to determine the susceptibility of different options for the business.

You may be the successful candidate to join the team of professionals in the Cape Town V&A Waterfront Offices of this international company to exceed customer and management expectations if you have:

The ability to start in this position by the latest on 7 July 2021

A proven track record (5+ years) as a Business Analyst.

At least a Bachelors degree from a recognised University or similar.

Ideally a Chartered Accountant(CA)

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills (fully proficient in English)

The personality attributes and analytical skills typically associated with successful Business Analysts.

E-mail your CV to Wessel at [Email Address Removed] I will call suitable candidates.

Ref: WvW BusAnalyst

Desired Skills:

Financial Modelling

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

