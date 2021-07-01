Business Intelligence Developer at Headhunters

Our prominent client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for a Business Intelligence Developer to join their dynamic team.

Main purpose of the position:

Internal Process:

Design, develop and publish reports, letters, charts and dashboards using various data sources, tools and systems most notablye MS SQL, MS SSRS and MS PowerBI.

Liaise and collaborate with various stakeholders to extract, organise and analyse data and develop reports.

Write queries to independently validate results of existing analytics and make recommendations.

Translate stakeholder requirements into technical specifications for reports and applications.

Develop feasible technical specifications and process flows for data provision activities in support of the development of business intelligence solutions

Evaluate performance of stored procedures and make recommendations for optimisation.

Contribute to the development of strategies to improve data mining and analysis.

Collaborate with the business and technical resources necessary to fulfil BI activities.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.

Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.

Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to optimise the solution.

Maintain existing reports according to change requests approved by business.

Client:

Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.

Deliver on service level in order to ensure that expectations are managed.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

People:

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.

Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.

Take ownership for driving career development.

Finance:

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Knowledge:

Understanding of SQL and RDBMS technology (MySQL, MS SQL Server, DB2)

Analytic software applications (e.g. Microsoft SQL Reporting Services)

Experience in BI tools PowerBI essential

Data warehouse relational database design

Demonstrated detailed knowledge of BI areas including ETL design, analytics, reporting and data modelling

Knowledge of and experience in advanced excel

Knowledge of OLTP/OLAP systems, Dimensional Modelling, business rule transformations and data analysis

Requirements:

2 – 3 years working with data, report building, SQL programming, and similar experience (essential)

Query tuning and storage design for high-performance data access (desirable)

ETL techniques and design (desirable)

Demonstrated knowledge of BI areas including ETL design, analytics, reporting and data modelling

Grade 12

Relevant IT Qualification

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position