CRM Analyst with data (UK)

Duties:

Consulting position (remote work) with tool agnostic, looking to move forward with Salesforce or Dynamics

Needs to have a strong understanding of corporate data / central data where there are many subsidiaries with shared clients

You would be the integration point across vendors and subsidiary companies

Need to have Product Owner and Analyst experience

Private Equity experience is also a must

Please email [Email Address Removed] for more information

