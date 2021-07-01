Junior Software Engineer

We have a client looking for Junior Software Engineers to be based in Stellenbosch. Working in an agile software engineering team, the software is primarily browser-based, with our client providing the full stack either on-site or on a dedicated hosted environment. The software mainly utilises Java, Go or C++ for back-end services and JavaScript (TypeScript, Vue) for the front-end components. Containerisation is a primary focus with Docker, Docker Swarm and Linux as the target technologies.

Responsibilities

Use best practices for developing high quality software using conventions and standards.

Complete tasks assigned to you in good time and by following your team’s ‘Definition of Done’.

Study and broaden your knowledge of Technologies and Frameworks

Use your own initiative to find information that enabled you to function productively; engage team members and other colleagues, reference IMQS online documentation or inspect the code base.

Familiarise yourself with Agile and SDLC as done and follow these internal processes.

Clear and articulated collaboration with team members and colleagues.

Take responsibility for your team and your own deliverables.

Provide enough tests and testing data for automated testing as run regularly by yourself, other developers or the release system.

Provide mentoring to junior team members.

Skills and Qualifications

3-year degree in IT from a reputable institution with software development as focus in the programme, or;

3-year BSc. Computer Science degree from a reputable institution is preferably.

1 -2 years work experience in widely adopted programming languages and browser scripting

languages

Experience in Java and browser scripting languages

Relational databases

REST-based services

Working in teams following Agile/Scrum methodologies

Financial systems integration and financial systems

Version control systems

Testing approaches: unit- and integration testing etc.

Please let me know if you are keen on having a discussion my email address is [Email Address Removed] or, you can reach me on my mobile (WhatsApp is better) on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on [Phone Number Removed]; or email [Email Address Removed] for more information.

