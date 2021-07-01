Power BI Developer and Implementation Consultant

Our client is urgently looking for an experienced Power BI developer and implementation consultant to join their team and have a key role in turning data into knowledge for their existing client base in the financial and banking sector.

Location: Bedfordview, Johannesburg

Requirements(Must have):

Qualification in Computer Science or related fields;

Power BI Data Analyst Certification;

A good understanding of accounting principles will be beneficial;

2+ years experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions;

2+ years experience in providing solutions using SSAS cubes (Tabular/Multi-Dimensional Models);

Demonstrable understanding of SQL fundamentals and ability to write complex SQL queries;

Demonstrable understanding of custom add-on development and deployment within Power BI;

Demonstrable understanding of when to rely on DAX queries vs a data model;

Excellent technical skills;

Excellent problem-solving abilities;

Excellent communication skills.

Experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions;

Experience in connecting Power BI with SharePoint, on-premise, and cloud computing platforms for mobile and desktop consumption;

Good, demonstrable general computing knowledge, including basic troubleshooting capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, an understanding of networking fundamentals, and familiarity with application installation and support;

Good understanding of the processes of data quality, data cleansing and data transformation;

Excellent analytical ability to turn large amounts of raw data into insightful and actionable visual information;

Experience in agile project delivery approaches;

Experience dealing with client requirements, requests, and feedback;

Excellent communication skills to interact with clients at all levels of the organization.

Responsibilities:

Engaging with clients to understand business requirements;

Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications;

Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL;

Development of Tabular/Power BI models using DAX and similar rules;

Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards, and interactive content;

Deployment of Power BI solutions to SharePoint, on-premises, and cloud platforms;

Administration and optimization of Power BI solutions;

Optimization of MS SQL queries/views and ETL/SSIS packages;

Support and enhancements to existing clients Power BI solutions

