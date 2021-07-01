Our client is urgently looking for an experienced Power BI developer and implementation consultant to join their team and have a key role in turning data into knowledge for their existing client base in the financial and banking sector.
Location: Bedfordview, Johannesburg
Requirements(Must have):
- Qualification in Computer Science or related fields;
- Power BI Data Analyst Certification;
- A good understanding of accounting principles will be beneficial;
- 2+ years experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions;
- 2+ years experience in providing solutions using SSAS cubes (Tabular/Multi-Dimensional Models);
- Demonstrable understanding of SQL fundamentals and ability to write complex SQL queries;
- Demonstrable understanding of custom add-on development and deployment within Power BI;
- Demonstrable understanding of when to rely on DAX queries vs a data model;
- Excellent technical skills;
- Excellent problem-solving abilities;
- Excellent communication skills.
- Experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions;
- Experience in connecting Power BI with SharePoint, on-premise, and cloud computing platforms for mobile and desktop consumption;
- Good, demonstrable general computing knowledge, including basic troubleshooting capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, an understanding of networking fundamentals, and familiarity with application installation and support;
- Good understanding of the processes of data quality, data cleansing and data transformation;
- Excellent analytical ability to turn large amounts of raw data into insightful and actionable visual information;
- Experience in agile project delivery approaches;
- Experience dealing with client requirements, requests, and feedback;
- Excellent communication skills to interact with clients at all levels of the organization.
Responsibilities:
- Engaging with clients to understand business requirements;
- Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications;
- Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL;
- Development of Tabular/Power BI models using DAX and similar rules;
- Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards, and interactive content;
- Deployment of Power BI solutions to SharePoint, on-premises, and cloud platforms;
- Administration and optimization of Power BI solutions;
- Optimization of MS SQL queries/views and ETL/SSIS packages;
- Support and enhancements to existing clients Power BI solutions