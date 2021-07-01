Power BI Developer and Implementation Consultant

Jul 1, 2021

Our client is urgently looking for an experienced Power BI developer and implementation consultant to join their team and have a key role in turning data into knowledge for their existing client base in the financial and banking sector.

Location: Bedfordview, Johannesburg

Requirements(Must have):

  • Qualification in Computer Science or related fields;
  • Power BI Data Analyst Certification;
  • A good understanding of accounting principles will be beneficial;
  • 2+ years experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions;
  • 2+ years experience in providing solutions using SSAS cubes (Tabular/Multi-Dimensional Models);
  • Demonstrable understanding of SQL fundamentals and ability to write complex SQL queries;
  • Demonstrable understanding of custom add-on development and deployment within Power BI;
  • Demonstrable understanding of when to rely on DAX queries vs a data model;
  • Excellent technical skills;
  • Excellent problem-solving abilities;
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions;
  • Experience in connecting Power BI with SharePoint, on-premise, and cloud computing platforms for mobile and desktop consumption;
  • Good, demonstrable general computing knowledge, including basic troubleshooting capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, an understanding of networking fundamentals, and familiarity with application installation and support;
  • Good understanding of the processes of data quality, data cleansing and data transformation;
  • Excellent analytical ability to turn large amounts of raw data into insightful and actionable visual information;
  • Experience in agile project delivery approaches;
  • Experience dealing with client requirements, requests, and feedback;
  • Excellent communication skills to interact with clients at all levels of the organization.

Responsibilities:

  • Engaging with clients to understand business requirements;
  • Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications;
  • Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL;
  • Development of Tabular/Power BI models using DAX and similar rules;
  • Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards, and interactive content;
  • Deployment of Power BI solutions to SharePoint, on-premises, and cloud platforms;
  • Administration and optimization of Power BI solutions;
  • Optimization of MS SQL queries/views and ETL/SSIS packages;
  • Support and enhancements to existing clients Power BI solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position