Programmer (Cloud BI)

Key performance Areas:
- Solution development
- Service delivery
- Talent development
- Develop web and client-based decision support systems solutions on the SAP BW platform, including reports, dashboards and data extracts
Qualifications:
- 3 Year Diploma/Degree or equivalent
Experience:
Essential:
- 5+ Years experience in Data Analysis
- 5+ Years experience in Business Intelligence Development
Further requirements:
- AWS Redshift, S3, Glue, Athena PySpark, Apache Airflow (3+ years’ experience)
- Web and client-based solutions on onprem/Cloud (AWS, MS Azure, Google) platforms (3+ years’ experience)
- Complex Data Marts builds with object orientation or/and dynamic query (3+ years’ experience)
- ETL / ELT competency within AWS environment (3+ years’ experience)
- General data experience (SQL programming, Data Analysis etc.) (5+ years’ experience)
Knowledge & Skills:
- 5+ years SAP BW Data Modelling
- 3-5 years SAP HANA
- 3+ years SAP Business Objects
Job objectives:
Solution Development:
- Develop web and client-based decision support systems solutions on SAP BW platform, including reports, dashboards and data extracts.
- Plan, design and develop data warehouse solutions on SAP BW platform including:
- Development of info Providers.
- Extraction and transformation of data from various data sources
- Development and implementation of high-volume batch and/or real time data loads.
- Modelling is done as a combination of traditional BW artefacts as well as HANA views.
Service Delivery:
- Support and maintain existing database and decision support systems including:
- Troubleshoot data and system related issues
- Identify problems and propose changes
- Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues
- Implement changes to existing systems
Talent Development:
- Coach and mentor junior staff.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- No benefits offered with this contract