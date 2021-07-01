Programmer (Cloud BI)

Key performance Areas:

  • Solution development
  • Service delivery
  • Talent development
  • Develop web and client-based decision support systems solutions on the SAP BW platform, including reports, dashboards and data extracts

Qualifications:

  • 3 Year Diploma/Degree or equivalent

Experience:

Essential:

  • 5+ Years experience in Data Analysis
  • 5+ Years experience in Business Intelligence Development

Further requirements:

  • AWS Redshift, S3, Glue, Athena PySpark, Apache Airflow (3+ years’ experience)
  • Web and client-based solutions on onprem/Cloud (AWS, MS Azure, Google) platforms (3+ years’ experience)
  • Complex Data Marts builds with object orientation or/and dynamic query (3+ years’ experience)
  • ETL / ELT competency within AWS environment (3+ years’ experience)
  • General data experience (SQL programming, Data Analysis etc.) (5+ years’ experience)

Knowledge & Skills:

  • 5+ years SAP BW Data Modelling
  • 3-5 years SAP HANA
  • 3+ years SAP Business Objects

Job objectives:

Solution Development:

  • Develop web and client-based decision support systems solutions on SAP BW platform, including reports, dashboards and data extracts.
  • Plan, design and develop data warehouse solutions on SAP BW platform including:
    • Development of info Providers.
    • Extraction and transformation of data from various data sources
    • Development and implementation of high-volume batch and/or real time data loads.
    • Modelling is done as a combination of traditional BW artefacts as well as HANA views.

Service Delivery:

  • Support and maintain existing database and decision support systems including:
    • Troubleshoot data and system related issues
    • Identify problems and propose changes
    • Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues
    • Implement changes to existing systems

Talent Development:

  • Coach and mentor junior staff.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • No benefits offered with this contract

