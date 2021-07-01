Senior C# Developer – Remote / Sandton – up to R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK: Join an innovative Wealth and Investment hub, you will work directly with their UK based division currently responsible for 400 Billion in Assets amongst multinational financial institutions. If that does not get your blood pumping, I am not too sure what will 🙂

This is the perfect opportunity to engage in offshore work throughout the UK, New Zealand, and Australia.

If you have an appreciation for software craftsmanship this is the perfect opportunity for you! This is a company that constantly rewards hard work and dedication through their incentives and bonuses.

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience In C# Development

Expertise in .Net Core, RESTful API, RabbitMQ/ Kafka

Experience in Test Driven Deployment

Qualifications:

IT related degree

Reference Number for this position is RS53319 which is a Permanent, Remote role offering a salary of up to [URL Removed] PA CTC salary negotiable on experience.

E-mail me on [Email Address Removed] at [URL Removed]

or call her for a chat on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

RESTful API

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position