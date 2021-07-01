Senior Data Architect and Analyst – SM

Role overview/purpose:
The Data Analyst part of the role will be required to implement/maintain consumer data solutions including data sourcing, transformation, and quality control using SQL and SSIS.
The Data Architect role will be required to analyse the data needs of the company and use their skills in coding to maintain secure databases. The individual will be required to collect and organize the data. Part of the role includes communicating with clients/end-users to
determine and deliver on solution requirements and working closely with the holding company group Analytics team to create valuable insights and products from the data.
Qualification and Experience Required:
- B.Sc./B. Comm Information degree or relevant
- At least 6 years experience in MS SQL
- Knowledge/experience in SSIS
- Background in digital marketing advantageous
- Experience working with private and sensitive personal
information
Role Responsibilities:
- Research and properly evaluate sources of information to determine possible limitations in reliability or usability.
- Apply sampling techniques to effectively determine and define ideal categories to be questioned.
- Define and utilize statistical methods to solve problems.
- Prepare detailed reports for management and other departments by analysing and interpreting data.
- Train assistants and other members of the team on how to properly organise findings and read data collected.
- Design computer code using various languages to improve and update software and applications.
- Refer to previous instances and findings to determine the ideal method for gathering data.
- Identifying areas for improvement in current systems.
- Coordinating with other team members to reach project milestones and deadlines.
- Audit database regularly to maintain quality.
- Creating systems to keep data secure.
- Analyse structural requirements for new software and applications.
- Migrate data from legacy systems to new solutions.
- Design conceptual and logical data models and flowcharts
- Improve system performance by conducting tests, troubleshooting, and integrating new elements.
- Optimize new and current database systems.
- Define security and backup procedures.
- Coordinate with the Data Science department to identify future needs and requirements.
- Provide operational support for Management Information Systems (MIS)
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL
- SSIS
- Background in digital marketing
- Strong analytical skills are essential
- Strong computer skills and the ability to use necessary databases and software
- Strong understanding of databases and concepts
- Experience in transforming data into useful information
- Ability to clean and make sense of data
- Ability to determine data structures and linking different datasets together.
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree