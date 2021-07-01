Senior Firmware Engineer at Jendamark Automation

The Senior Software Engineer (IOT) is responsible for the creation and maintenance of all Odin related IOT sensor firmware and hardware.

Area of Accountability

Odin IOT Firmware Development and Testing (PCB and enclosure)

Odin IOT Software Development and Testing (Machine learning)

Research and Development of new IOT solutions

Implementation of solutions

Core Responsibilities / Tasks

Working alongside design teams to integrate all aspects of product designDesign and Development of PCBs and related systems for manufactureDesign and Development of firmware for testing and deployment in production

Design and Development of Machine Learning models for testing and deployment in production at scale

Finding solutions to client briefs and mapping out development processesWorking alongside broader engineering teams to develop new global productsPrototyping and experimentation to invent, break and fix things

Working with customer stakeholders to implement the devices on a machine based on best mechanical understandingTo take technical ownership over projects assigned to him in order to deliver project solutions on time and budget

Desired Skills:

C

Arduino

IDE

CE/UL Certification

MFI

Embedded C++

Digital & Analogue circuit design

firmware development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Jendamark has its global head office in the coastal city of Port Elizabeth, with satellite offices in Pretoria and East London. For almost three decades, Jendamark has been growing an internationally respected brand by delivering world-class turnkey production solutions. We pride ourselves on being the best in our core manufacturing focus areas of powertrain and catalytic converter assembly systems. With the rise of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we have expanded our digital manufacturing technologies and also ventured into power electronics assembly systems for the electric vehicle market.

