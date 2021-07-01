Senior Java Developer

Our client is a Industry leader in the Automotive industry is looking for a talented Senior Software Developer to join their growing team.

Minimum years of experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development Specialized skills in programming language Java , is essential***

3-5 years’ Project Management experience beneficial

Minimum qualification required:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent Certification in Project management would be advantageous

Experience and Skills Required:

Experience:

Wildfly / JBoss;

Database experience

AWS (Beneficial)

Docker, Kubernetes;

Java EE Coding;

Business Level Coding;

Unix/Linux

Enterprise Architecture Development;

Skills: Non-Technical

Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines

Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Good communication skills.

A technical mind-set and analytical approach

Great attention to detail

Good leadership skills

Technical Skills:

Full Stack JavaEE Developer

Java & JEE Knowledge , at best already with respect to

WebSphere

JBoss

Wildfly

Proficient in Unix / Linux

Secure in the relevant JEE standards:

JPA,

JTA,

JMS,

JAX-RS,

JAX-WS,

CDI,

ServletAPI

Typescript,

JavaScript,

CSS

SQL (DB2 / PostgreSQL)

Solid hands-on knowledge of kubernetes, including:

yaml files,

runtime administration,

deployment,

logging,

monitoring

Solid hands-on knowledge about Docker concepts

Basic knowledge about Docker and kubernetes networking and security

Good knowledge of cloud-native software concepts:

microservices,

container-based runtimes,

runtime logging and

monitoring techniques

Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

Proficient in CI/CD chain tools including SONARcube and BlackDuck

Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts

Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.

Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Knowledge in:

REST-API,

API-Design,

Security,

Service-Composition within Client,

OIDC & OAuth2 Knowledge

Testing:

JUnit,

Intern ,

Selenium,

Dev-Environment:

IntelliJ,

Gradle,

Git & GitHub,

Docker (also on Windows)

Build-Environment:

Jenkins

Responsibilities:

Integration into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for Daimler globally

Interact with different Daimler clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals

Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.

Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.

You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients

Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.

Project management of all technology development initiatives

Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers

Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team

Apply today for more information!

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

