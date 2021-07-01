Senior Java Developer

Jul 1, 2021

Our client is a Industry leader in the Automotive industry is looking for a talented Senior Software Developer to join their growing team.

Minimum years of experience:
Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development Specialized skills in programming language Java , is essential***
3-5 years’ Project Management experience beneficial

Minimum qualification required:
Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent Certification in Project management would be advantageous

Experience and Skills Required:

Experience:

  • Wildfly / JBoss;
  • Database experience
  • AWS (Beneficial)
  • Docker, Kubernetes;
  • Java EE Coding;
  • Business Level Coding;
  • Unix/Linux
  • Enterprise Architecture Development;

Skills: Non-Technical

  • Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines
  • Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Good communication skills.
  • A technical mind-set and analytical approach
  • Great attention to detail
  • Good leadership skills

Technical Skills:

  • Full Stack JavaEE Developer
  • Java & JEE Knowledge , at best already with respect to
  • WebSphere
  • JBoss
  • Wildfly
  • Proficient in Unix / Linux
  • Secure in the relevant JEE standards:
  • JPA,
  • JTA,
  • JMS,
  • JAX-RS,
  • JAX-WS,
  • CDI,
  • ServletAPI
  • Typescript,
  • JavaScript,
  • CSS
  • SQL (DB2 / PostgreSQL)
  • Solid hands-on knowledge of kubernetes, including:
  • yaml files,
  • runtime administration,
  • deployment,
  • logging,
  • monitoring
  • Solid hands-on knowledge about Docker concepts
  • Basic knowledge about Docker and kubernetes networking and security
  • Good knowledge of cloud-native software concepts:
  • microservices,
  • container-based runtimes,
  • runtime logging and
  • monitoring techniques
  • Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
  • Proficient in CI/CD chain tools including SONARcube and BlackDuck
  • Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
  • Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.
  • Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
  • Knowledge in:
  • REST-API,
  • API-Design,
  • Security,
  • Service-Composition within Client,
  • OIDC & OAuth2 Knowledge
  • Testing:
  • JUnit,
  • Intern ,
  • Selenium,
  • Dev-Environment:
  • IntelliJ,
  • Gradle,
  • Git & GitHub,
  • Docker (also on Windows)
  • Build-Environment:
  • Jenkins

Responsibilities:

  • Integration into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for Daimler globally
  • Interact with different Daimler clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals
  • Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.
  • Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.
  • You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients
  • Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.
  • Project management of all technology development initiatives
  • Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers
  • Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team

Apply today for more information!

Learn more/Apply for this position