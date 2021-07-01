Senior Java Developer

Our client is a Industry leader in the Automotive industry is looking for a talented Senior Software Developer to join their growing team.
Minimum years of experience:
Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development Specialized skills in programming language Java , is essential***
3-5 years’ Project Management experience beneficial
Minimum qualification required:
Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent Certification in Project management would be advantageous
Experience and Skills Required:
Experience:
- Wildfly / JBoss;
- Database experience
- AWS (Beneficial)
- Docker, Kubernetes;
- Java EE Coding;
- Business Level Coding;
- Unix/Linux
- Enterprise Architecture Development;
Skills: Non-Technical
- Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines
- Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good communication skills.
- A technical mind-set and analytical approach
- Great attention to detail
- Good leadership skills
Technical Skills:
- Full Stack JavaEE Developer
- Java & JEE Knowledge , at best already with respect to
- WebSphere
- JBoss
- Wildfly
- Proficient in Unix / Linux
- Secure in the relevant JEE standards:
- JPA,
- JTA,
- JMS,
- JAX-RS,
- JAX-WS,
- CDI,
- ServletAPI
- Typescript,
- JavaScript,
- CSS
- SQL (DB2 / PostgreSQL)
- Solid hands-on knowledge of kubernetes, including:
- yaml files,
- runtime administration,
- deployment,
- logging,
- monitoring
- Solid hands-on knowledge about Docker concepts
- Basic knowledge about Docker and kubernetes networking and security
- Good knowledge of cloud-native software concepts:
- microservices,
- container-based runtimes,
- runtime logging and
- monitoring techniques
- Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
- Proficient in CI/CD chain tools including SONARcube and BlackDuck
- Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
- Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.
- Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
- Knowledge in:
- REST-API,
- API-Design,
- Security,
- Service-Composition within Client,
- OIDC & OAuth2 Knowledge
- Testing:
- JUnit,
- Intern ,
- Selenium,
- Dev-Environment:
- IntelliJ,
- Gradle,
- Git & GitHub,
- Docker (also on Windows)
- Build-Environment:
- Jenkins
Responsibilities:
- Integration into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for Daimler globally
- Interact with different Daimler clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals
- Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.
- Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.
- You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients
- Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.
- Project management of all technology development initiatives
- Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers
- Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team
