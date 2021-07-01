Senior Java Developer – Sandton/ Remote – R780 per hour at e-Merge Recruitment

This is a FANTASTIC opportunity for a person who is self-driven, takes initiatives and has a structured way of thinking, someone who enjoys pressure and doesn’t crumble under challenges!

Global insurance company that offers a wellness platform program is currently on the hunt for an Exceptional Senior Java Developer who will work closely with business analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs.

The business is a well-established product house and has a vibrant team. In addition to this as the business is pressurized the incumbent will need to persevere through adversity and recover quickly from setbacks.

Requirements:

Java

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP)

REST client (JSON)

Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

Reference Number for this position is GZ53271 which is a 12 month contract position based in Sandton offering a rate of R650 to R780 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals

Desired Skills:

Java

SQL

Junit

Spring

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position