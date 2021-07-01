Senior SQL/ BI Developer

We are looking for a Senior/ Lead BI/ SQL Developer to join our Cape Town based team. We are looking for someone with strong back-end Development experience as well as someone with proven Lead/ mentoring experience. If this is something youre interested in, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town (Remote from within South Africa will be considered)

Level: Senior/ Lead

Contract position

The need is predominantly on back-end development experience (there isnt much need for Reporting in this role)

Proven Team Lead/ Mentoring experience; mentoring more junior members on the team is an important aspect of this position

Tech stack/ Tools: SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, etc.

Learn more/Apply for this position