Senior SQL/ BI Developer

We are looking for a Senior/ Lead BI/ SQL Developer to join our Cape Town based team. We are looking for someone with strong back-end Development experience as well as someone with proven Lead/ mentoring experience. If this is something youre interested in, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town (Remote from within South Africa will be considered)
Level: Senior/ Lead
Contract position
- The need is predominantly on back-end development experience (there isnt much need for Reporting in this role)
- Proven Team Lead/ Mentoring experience; mentoring more junior members on the team is an important aspect of this position
- Tech stack/ Tools: SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, etc.