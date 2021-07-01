Solution Architect / Java (M&G UK)

Jul 1, 2021

  • Contract opportunity with the possibility of extension as well as remote work
  • Helping design solutions to modernise a vast technology and application landscape as a large financial institution moves to the cloud
  • Senior/Lead developer with solution architecture experience
  • Hands on development capability essential not just a theoretical architect
  • Strong DevOps background
  • Working with containerized solutions desired
  • Azure experience essential
  • History of designing/leading teams in the delivery of solutions
  • Java experience essential
  • Experience designing and implementing microservices architectures essential
  • Experience in developing micro-services with Spring Boots essential
  • Experience building web front ends with AngularJS or Angular

Learn more/Apply for this position