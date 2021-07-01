Solution Architect / Java (M&G UK)

- Contract opportunity with the possibility of extension as well as remote work
- Helping design solutions to modernise a vast technology and application landscape as a large financial institution moves to the cloud
- Senior/Lead developer with solution architecture experience
- Hands on development capability essential not just a theoretical architect
- Strong DevOps background
- Working with containerized solutions desired
- Azure experience essential
- History of designing/leading teams in the delivery of solutions
- Java experience essential
- Experience designing and implementing microservices architectures essential
- Experience in developing micro-services with Spring Boots essential
- Experience building web front ends with AngularJS or Angular