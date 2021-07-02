Android Developer

Jul 2, 2021

This role requires you to have a solid understanding of web technologies and the fundamentals of software engineering. Good understanding of data structures and algorithms.
Requirements:

  • Published applications on Android
  • UI design
  • Java
  • JUnit
  • Android APIs
  • GIT
  • Clean code

Qualifications & experience

  • 3 year tertiary qualification
  • 5 – 8 years experience in Android Development

