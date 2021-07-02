Android Developer

This role requires you to have a solid understanding of web technologies and the fundamentals of software engineering. Good understanding of data structures and algorithms.
Requirements:
- Published applications on Android
- UI design
- Java
- JUnit
- Android APIs
- GIT
- Clean code
Qualifications & experience
- 3 year tertiary qualification
- 5 – 8 years experience in Android Development
