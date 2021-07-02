Android Developer

This role requires you to have a solid understanding of web technologies and the fundamentals of software engineering. Good understanding of data structures and algorithms.

Requirements:

Published applications on Android

UI design

Java

JUnit

Android APIs

GIT

Clean code

Qualifications & experience

3 year tertiary qualification

5 – 8 years experience in Android Development

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

For more information contact: [Email Address Removed] on [Email Address Removed]

